Camptown seeking 4th consecutive victory

THE Campbellville-based unit, Camptown, will be seeking a fourth consecutive victory tomorrow when they take on Santos in a fourth round fixture of the Guyana Football Association (GFA)/Stag Premier League at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC), ground.

After edging Pele 2-1 on the opening day of the League (Oct. 15), then winning by a similar margin against Northern Rangers five days later, the Campbellville side subsequently edged GFC 1-0 to move to nine points in the points table, with a plus-three goal difference and are second in the league behind Police who also has nine points but with a plus-nine goal difference.

Police was down to play Beacons last evening, which means that the outcome of that game would determine who the points’ leader is, after tomorrow’s fixture between Camptown and Santos.

Camptown will be hoping that Beacons stage an upset victory over the lawmen while at the same time, getting past Santos who is ranked third in the points’ table with six points and a plus- four goal difference.

Santos defeated Northern Rangers 3-0 in their opening game and Pele 2-0 in their second fixture, but suffered a shocking 0-1 defeat at the hands of Flamingo.

For tomorrow’s match, Camptown will be hoping that Richie Richards, Oriel Small and Shane Jones, the team’s marksmen, hold their form going into the game.

To date, Richards and Small have two goals to their names while Jones inked his name on the scorers’ sheet once.

For Santos, William Europe has three goals to his name, while Ryan October and Orin Yarde scored one goal each to date.

The feature game from 20:00hrs will see the bottom of the points’ table, Pele, who is yet to register a single point after three outings, and with a minus-four goal difference, taking on host side, GFC, who has five points and a plus-one goal difference.

GFC secured a walk over from Flamingo on the opening day of the tournament and this earned them three points and two goals.

During the Second Round of matches, the Bourda based team played to a 1-1 draw against Black Pearl and for Round Three, they lost 0-1 to Camptown.

Pele on the other hand, lost 1-2 to Camptown, 0-2 to Santos and 1-2 to Riddim Squad.

The opening game tomorrow is scheduled for a 16:00hrs start and will see Northern Rangers, who has two points to their name from two losses, against Santos (0-3) and Camptown (1-2) and a 1-1 draw versus Santos taking on Flamingo who has three points with a minus-four goal difference.