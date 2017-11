A 29-YEAR-OLD barber from Mahdia was on Thursday released on $100,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for fraud.

Keshan Chew denied that on August 25 at Mahdia he received $750,000 on account of Elton Hamilton but fraudulently converted the monies to his own use and benefits.

With no objection raised by Police Prosecutor Arwin Moore, the magistrate released Chew on bail, and transferred his matter to the Mahdia Magistrate Court for January 16, 2017.