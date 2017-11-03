4th Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Ent. Futsal tournament to kick-off November 24

WITH Mohamed’s Enterprise as their platinum sponsor, New Era Entertainment, will host the fourth edition of their annual Futsal Tournament at the Mackenzie Sports Club, Hard Court ,in Linden, from November 24 to December 26.

The event, which was formally launched yesterday, will feature 25 of the country’s top teams; seven of which will come from Georgetown, in a ‘win or go home’ format, where the winner will pocket $500,000.

Nazar Mohamed, proprietor of Mohamed’s Enterprise, stated that his entity will continue their sponsorship for as long as possible, since sports, more so in the Linden community, holds a very special place for him.

Mohamed said his involvement in football dates back to over 25 years, having been one of the primary sponsor of the famed Kashif and Shanghai football tournament.

According to Mohamed, to ensure the longevity of the event, more sponsors should come on board, especially since Futsal is a growing sport and is well received in Linden.

Cell Smart, another sponsor of the tournament, through their representative, Linden Gomes, stated that they’re happy to once again be associated with the tournament, since it’s well-loved in the Linden community.

Acting President of the Guyana Futsal Association (GFA), Kenrick Noel, pointed out that this year, saw the most Futsal tournament being played, and it is only fitting that the New Era Tournament bring the curtains down on a fruitful year for the sport.

Wayne Forde, president of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), said that despite not having an indoor facility, the sport of Futsal is very much alive in Linden, while pledging his Federation’s continued support in making the game more popular and properly administered.

Sparta Boss, Meadowbrook, Customs, Bent Street and West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ are among the city teams who will be participating in the event for the first time.

Apart from the lucrative first place prize, the second place team will pick up $150,000, while third place is set to receive $50,000.