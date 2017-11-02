Six months community service

–for ‘trying a ting’

A 37-year-old man who confessed to snatching a woman’s cellphone was on Wednesday ordered to perform six months of community service.

Simon Persaud confessed to the simple larceny charge when it was read to him by Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Particulars of the charge alleged that Persaud, on October 30 at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, stole a Samsung J7 cellphone valued $60,000 from Adia Azad.

“I heard about this phone snatching thing and I try it; I do it to get lil food,” the unrepresented man told the court as he begged for mercy.

The victim, who was present in court, also begged the magistrate to be lenient with Persaud since he had apologised to her.

The magistrate, after considering the circumstance, ordered Persaud to complete six months of community service at the Brickdam Police Station every Friday for three hours.

“Go with God,” Magistrate Azore told Persaud as he left her courtroom.