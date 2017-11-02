SCA likely to get two additional playing facilities

…president describes 2017 as memorable and defining year

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada – Over the past two seasons, the Scarborough Cricket Association (SCA) has been severely handicapped with the unavailability of the Ellesmere playing facility, which consists of three playing fields.

This is due mainly to infrastructural works being carried out at the venue by the Toronto City Council officials and the likelihood of the SCA getting the use of the grounds for the 2018 seeming very remote.

However, through the efforts of Councillor Jim Karygiannis of Scarborough-Agincourt, efforts are in train to allocate two new playing fields, adjacent to each other in the Scarborough area.

Karygiannis made the disclosure at last Saturday night’s 37th annual presentation and gala, held at the Eastown Banquet Hall, Scarborough.

Karygiannis’ announcement was greeted with loud applause from those present at the impressive ceremony. Representatives from both the council and the SCA are scheduled to visit the site in the near future to check on the feasibility.

Meanwhile, in his message delivered at the function, Karygiannis applauded the hard that had gone on into making the event possible. In extending his greetings, he pointed out that “one of Toronto’s greatest strengths is our diversity, which helps us achieve great things when we come together with our international partners.”

Member of Parliament for Scarborough Centre, Salma Zahid, who was also present at the occasion, posited that “your efforts are admirable and a credit to our community.”

SCA president, Guyanese-born, Shiv Persaud, described 2017 as “a memorable and defining year in which the association underwent several changes to enhance the level of competition, providing a pathway for our players to achieve provincial and national opportunities to further their cricketing career and advance our use of innovative technology.”

Persaud said the SCA was fortunate to experience unimaginable weather in September which led the way for keenly a contested finals and a larger than normal spectator turnout. For example, our Elite final between Hawaiian Arctic and Highland Creek “A”,was a true test of grit and character, in what was a fierce battle on a scorching hot day that saw Highland Creek “A” emerging victorious.

“As a result, spectators were treated to sublime batting and bowling performances. Highland Creek went on to have a record year in the SCA, by also claiming the Premier Championship crown and runner-up in the T20 final, thus becoming only the first club to accomplish such a feat in a single season.”

The SCA president also disclosed that the association became a member of Cricket Ontario, the Provincial Sports Organisation for Cricket in Ontario and a body recognised by Cricket Canada, the National Sports Organisation for Cricket in Canada.

“This was a step taken to ensure our players, especially the women and juniors were being recognised at the highest level possible. As such we had eight players who represented SCA at the Cricket Ontario Central T20 competition and six players at the Junior level. We are anxiously expecting the planning and development meetings for the women players as we move forward to 2018.”

Commenting on the new initiative undertaken by some teams, Persaud pointed out that “we understand that technology is improving to allow for real time scoring, comprehensive record keeping and for establishing a presence on social media.

As such, we had games for the first time in the association that was being scored live online and available for a wider platform of supporters to follow. Although we have experienced positive feedback, this is still an area that we continue to work on diligently as there are improvements to be made.”

Persaud also applauded the generous sponsors who he said continued to make a positive impact for the sport of cricket and building stronger communities through their philantrophic contributions. “We are optimistic that our planned initiatives for achieving funding will help us to make a larger impact in the Scarborough community.”

“As we reflect on 2017, there are many areas that we have started planning and exploring to build on our successes in 2018. For example, exploring the possibility of having lights at Ashtonbee and running our T20 competition across the Canada Day long weekend. We are delighted to be celebrating this special evening with you and do look forward to welcoming you back in 2018.”