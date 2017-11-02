Rutherford snatches six for 32 to rock Volcanoes for 151

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, (CMC) – Teenaged seamer Sherfane Rutherford snatched a six-wicket haul to put Guyana Jaguars in command of their second round match in the Regional four-day championship against Windward Islands Volcanoes here Thursday.

The 19-year-old, playing in only his third first class match, finished with six for 32 as Volcanoes, sent in at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, were bundled out for 151 on the opening day of the contest.

Kavem Hodge top-scored with 48 to provide the only real resistance as the right-arm Rutherford scythed through the innings for career-best figures.

In reply, Jaguars ended the day on 117 for four, only 34 runs adrift of first innings lead, heading into Friday’s day two.

Chandrapaul Hemraj has so far top-scored with 50 while West Indies A batsman Vishaul Singh was unbeaten on 33.

Pacer Sherman Lewis has picked up two for 30.

Earlier, Volanoes were in early trouble when they lost their top three with just 38 runs on the board as pacer Keemo Paul (2-28) struck twice with the new ball.

Hodge then anchored two small partnerships to revive the Volcanoes innings. First, he put on 36 for the fourth wicket with former Test batsman Kirk Edwards, who made 24, before adding a further 44 for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeker Gian Benjamin (24).

Edwards, who faced 47 balls and struck one four, became Rutherford’s first victim when he was bowled in the fourth over before lunch, as Volcanoes went to the interval on 88 for four.

Unbeaten on 26 at the break, Hodge carried the fight for his side afterwards in an innings lasting 61 deliveries and including five fours and a six.

When he fell inside the first hour after lunch, caught at the wicket off left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, Benjamin added 22 for the fifth wicket with Shane Shillingford (6) before the innings went into decline as Rutherford grabbed the last five wickets to fall for just 21 runs.

In reply, Jaguars plunged to 22 for three as Lewis grabbed two early wickets to leave the three-time reigning champions in disarray.

However, Hemraj combined with Vishaul in a 66-run stand to stabilise the innings and deny Volcanoes any further immediate success.

Hemraj faced 69 balls and counted five fours and a six while fellow left-hander Vishaul has notched three boundaries in a patient 74-ball knock.

Off-spinner Shillingford accounted for Hemraj deep in the final session but Anthony Bramble, unbeaten on 13 not out, helped Vishaul steer Jaguars safely to the close.

VOLCANOES 1st innings

D Smith c Johnson b Paul 12

*T Theophile c Rutherford b Shepherd 0

R Cato c wkp Bramble b Paul 4

K Edwards b Rutherford 24

K Hodge c wkp Bramble b Permaul 48

+G Benjamin c wkp Bramble b Rutherford 24

S Shillingford c wkp Bramble b Rutherford 6

A Alexander c Johnson b Rutherford 12

R Jordan b Rutherford 4

S Lewis lbw b Rutherford 0

O McCoy not out 0

Extras (b5, lb8, w3, nb1) 17

TOTAL (all out, 50.4 overs) 151

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-34, 3-38, 4-74, 5-108, 6-130, 7-131, 8-141, 9-143, 10-151.

Bowling: Joseph 10-2-26-0, Shepherd 11-3-28-1, Paul 10-2-28-2, Rutherford 10.5-1-32-6, Permaul 9-2-24-1.

JAGUARS 1st innings

T Chanderpaul c McCoy b Lewis 1

R Chandrika c Jordan b Lewis 0

C Hemraj c Benjamin b Shillingford 50

*L Johnson c Benjamin b McCoy 7

V Singh not out 34

+A Bramble not out 13

Extras (b1, lb1, w8, nb2) 12

TOTAL (4 wkts, 34.3 overs) 117

To bat: K Joseph, K Paul, R Shepherd, V Permaul, S Rutherford.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-6, 3-33, 4-88.

Bowling: Lewis 8-0-31-2, McCoy 6-2-16-1, Jordan 6-0-31-0, Shillingford 9.3-2-24-1, Alexander 5-0-13-0.

Position: Jaguars trail by 34 runs with six wickets remaining.