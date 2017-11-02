Region Five completes capital roads programme

THE Region Five (Mahica-Berbice) administration has successfully completed works amounting to $122M on extension and upgrading of roads for the current year.

Regional Engineer Dhanpaul Sukha disclosed that the administration spent $34M on farm-to-market (FTM) roads and $88M on residential access roads in the Mahaica /Abary and Abary/ Berbice sub-regions.

“This means that with the exception of a minor glitch at one of the residential access roads, the one at Rosignol, we completed our planned work for this year in the area of roads,” he said.

He said the continuation of the Masjid Street in Rosignol had not been fully completed, because one person who owns land in the area objected to the road taking a certain course.

He said the administration had designed the street in alignment with the fences alongside the road and is hoping that the matter would be resolved shortly.

He added that in the process of completing road projects for 2017, the administration had achieved some savings and is now ploughing these into three more road projects which he said were residential access roads projects.

The completed road projects have seen upgrades and extensions of residential access roads within the region in seven villages, namely: Catherina’s Lust, Litchfield, Lovely Lass, Waterloo, Paradise and Rosignol, all in West Berbice and at Perth in Mahaicony.

The completed projects have also seen rehabilitation of FTM roads at Good Faith, Mahaicony and at Number 8 Village, West Coast Berbice and extension of the FTM at Biaboo, Mahaica Creek.

The region is currently using savings from these completed projects to extend the Litchfield Nursery School Street and to upgrade the cross street at Lovely Lass Village and the cross street at New Scheme, Bush Lot village.

These are to be completed well before the end of the year, Sukha said.