President David Granger to address Parliament today

PRESIDENT David Granger will address the National Assembly today as it resumes sittings and the Guyanese Head of State is expected to highlight government’s plans as the 2018 national budget beckons.

At the same time, the opposition is expected to be present at the 71st sitting of the National Assembly even as reports suggest that the party may stage a walkout prior to the President’s address.

Later this month, on November 27, Finance Minister Winston Jordan will present the government’s fourth national budget since the APNU+AFC administration assumed office in May 2015.

Billboard signage has been erected around the capital city depicting the minister and government’s readiness to present the 2018 budget.

Earlier this month, Minister Jordan had noted that there will be no new taxes in Budget 2018. Instead, he said the new budget will seek to provide an incentive to some sectors and promote small-business growth.

“Anything in this budget is about cleaning up or providing an incentive or two as promised. We promised some sectors we will see how we can support them in this renewal,” Minister Jordan added.

The 2018 budget will also cater to the long overdue construction of the East Bank Berbice (EBB) road, which is expected to cost approximately $1.5B.

“We said those people were promised that road endlessly; we have to build the road. The road is going to cost between $1.3B and $1.5B,” Minister Jordan told reporters earlier this month.

Government has embarked on a number of infrastructural and community-based projects countrywide and these include road works, renewable energy projects as well as programmes geared at developing the capacity of the citizenry.

The President is expected to highlight progress and renew government’s commitment to developing the country’s economy.

The government’s Hinterland Employment Youth Service (HEYS) programme has been a major hit in rural communities across the country.

In July, the second phase of the programme was launched and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock reflected on the lessons learnt from the Phase One implementation of the programme.

He said while there were some challenges, the ministry is proud of the outcomes.

Some 2000 youths from 200 hinterland villages will benefit from the implementation of the second phase of the programme.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo told reporters that the party will be present at Parliament today, since it has its motions to present.

“However, in relation to the President’s speech you will hear more or see more from us,” he said.

At today’s sitting of the National Assembly, a number of motions are to be brought to the floor following the President’s address.

These include opposition motions including one on the 2017 Georgetown Prison break as well as the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the Guyana sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).