PM to make first donation

–at official launch today of Salvation Army Christmas Kettles

THE Guyana Division of the Salvation Army will today usher in the spirit of Christmas in Guyana, with the official launch at 10:00hrs of its annual Christmas Kettles Appeal at the Georgetown Club on Camp Street.

Special guest speaker is Prime Minister Mr Moses Nagamoootoo, who will deliver the feature address.

There will also be brief remarks by Divisional Commander, Major Matignol Saint Lot and Chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, Mr. Edward Boyer.

The programme will be spiced with the singing of carols, ushering in the festive season, led by Divisional Director of Women’s Ministries, Major Mireille Saint Lot. There will also be entertainment by the Divisional Timbrellists and Salvation Army Divisional Songsters, followed by vocal selections from the Bishop’s High School choir.

Throughout the programme, there will be rich steel pan renditions by the Guyana Police Force Steel Band.

The highlight of the programme will be the official launch of the Christmas Appeal by Minister Nagamootoo, who will make the first donation. This gesture will be followed by donations from members of the diplomatic corps, the private sector and other well-wishers.

The final item will be a skit by the Men’s Social Services Choir.

GIVE GENEROUSLY

In the light of this season of ‘peace, goodwill and joy towards men’, the Salvation Army is urging persons to give generously to the kettles, which will be located at strategic points in the streets, beginning today.

One alternative way in which persons, including members of the private sector, can give is by way of the ‘Mail Appeal’, in that should they be in receipt of an appeal letter, they can take it to the bank specified by the Salvation Army, and using the account numbers provided, make their deposits.

Others so inclined may drop off their donations at Citadel Headquarters at South Road and Alexander Street.

The traditional ‘kettles’ are a symbol of the Army’s mantra, ‘Sharing is Caring’, and is a timely reminder that throughout the year, the Salvation Army engages in humanitarian acts of caring, through sharing, by literally reaching out and ministering to the needs of thousands of challenged and less fortunate people in our midst.

Be assured that your kind donation, however big or small, can go a far way towards helping meet the needs of the Salvation Army’s year-round projects.