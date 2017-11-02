Motorcyclist freed of causing reputed wife’s death

–on DPP’s advice to withdraw charge

AN East Ruimveldt man, who was accused of causing the death of his reputed wife in a motorcycle accident in 2016, was freed on Wednesday after the Director of Public Prosecutions advised that the charge be withdrawn.

Steve Fiedtkou, 32, was before City Magistrate Fabayo Azore for causing the death of Shauna Rice on April 9, 2016 on Mandela Avenue while driving an unregistered motorcycle in a dangerous manner.

According to reports, Rice was the pillion rider of the unlicensed Honda motorcycle when a car collided with it at Mandela Avenue and Avocado Street, Georgetown. Both she and Fiedtkou were thrown some distance during the collision, causing her to sustain severe head injuries.

Rice would subsequently die of her injuries, but Fiedtkou was hospitalised with both legs broken, and severe head trauma.

The couple were reportedly looking for their missing son at the time of the accident.

According to reports, the motorcyclists were not wearing helmets when the accident occurred and the bike had no lights.