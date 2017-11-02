Linden Chamber applauds GECOM appointment

THE Linden Chamber Of Commerce and Industry Development has extended support to President David Grainger for his appointment of retired Justice James Patterson to the office of Guyana Elections Commission Chairman.

The chamber in a statement said it has noticed public criticism over the appointment of Justice Patterson, but contended that the President’s actions were wise and justifiable since it was necessary to avert a constitutional crisis.

Justice Patterson, the release said, should not be judged for his age, for this can be deemed as discrimination, but for the content of his character.

“Guyana’s brightest and best minds are about his age undoubtedly. Submitting names and not considering the criteria defeats the purpose. Insular behaviours have no place in and among us. Guyana belongs to all of us. Let’s be optimistic and work for the common good of our beloved country.”

Chamber President Victor Fernandes expressed confidence that President Granger has the best interest of the country at heart and urged that the populace join hands in advancing a better life for all by working together.

Patterson, 84, was appointed chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on October 19. President David Granger made the appointment following a meeting with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo earlier in the evening, when the head-of-state informed the latter of his disapproval of a third list of nominees which was submitted to him.

At a simple ceremony at State House, Main Street, Georgetown, the President noted that he found the third list of nominees submitted by opposition leader on August 25, to be unacceptable within the meaning of the constitution.

There have been mixed views on Patterson’s appointment.