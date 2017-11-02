King’s Residence Inn, Ticket Master shift gear for International Race of Champions

TICKET Master and King’s Residence Inn have both kicked the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC)’s International Race of Champions into overdrive.

The two companies have joined the party ahead of the event, which also forms the basis for the final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC).

Luciana D’andrade, Ticket Master’s representative and Ralph Persaud who represented King’s Residence Inn were both elated to hand over sponsorship for the event.

The both indicated that they were sold on the concept of both Radical demonstration and drift exhibitions, both of which will take place over the two-day racing event.

Meanwhile, a 27-race programme was unveiled recently which will encompass racing on both Saturday and Sunday, according to the GMR&SC.

The club has confirmed the participation of two professional drift cars from Trinidad and Tobago, as well as four SR-3 Radicals from Barbados, in addition to the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship(CMRC) competitors that are expected.

On Saturday adults will be charged $1000 per entry and children 12 -18 will pay $500. On Sunday, adults will be charged $2000 and children 12-18, $1000.

Qualification will also be held on Saturday morning from 10:00hrs with races beginning from 14:00hrs. Scrutineering will take place on Thursday and Friday and before the qualification on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the club is organising weekend passes for those patrons desirous of viewing both days of action, as well as VIP passes.