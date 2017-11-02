King, Allen rescue Scorpions with half-centuries

TAROUBA, Trinidad, (CMC) – Fine, unbeaten half-centuries from Brandon King and Fabian Allen pulled Jamaica Scorpions out of trouble on the opening day of their second match against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force here Thursday.

Sent in, the visitors were tottering on 44 for three before recovering to reach 246 for four at the close at the Brian Lara Stadium.

King was unbeaten on 91 at the close and partnered by the equally enterprising all-rounder Allen who was 80 not out.

Speedster Roshon Primus has been the best bowler with two for 41.

In the maiden first class match at the newly-constructed venue, the hosts made the early running as Garth Garvey (1), Assad Fudadin (18) and Trevon Griffith (21) all perished cheaply.

The revival began when King and captain Paul Palmer (21) put on 41 for the fourth wicket, a partnership which saw Scorpions to lunch on 80 for three.

When Palmer fell seven balls following the resumption, Allen joined King in a brilliant 161-run, fifth wicket partnership to dominate the remainder of the day.

The right-handed King has so far struck 11 fours in a 241-ball innings to mark his third first class half-century while Allen has faced 133 deliveries and counted nine fours in registering his fourth fifty in only his sixth first class match.

SCORPIONS 1st innings

T Griffith c Nicholson b Charles 21

G Garvey c Jangoo b Primus 1

A Fudadin lbw b Webster 18

B King not out 91

*P Palmer lbw b Primus 21

F Allen not out 80

Extras (b9, lb3, w1, nb1) 14

TOTAL (4 wkts, 83.1 overs) 246

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-40, 3-44, 4-85.

To bat: J Dawes, D Green, D Sewell, D Bulli, +R Morrison.

Bowling: Richards 8-1-26-0, Primus 13-4-41-2, Charles 15-3-41-1, Webster 5-0-17-1, Imran Khan 21-4-61-0, Pierre 21.1-5-48-0.