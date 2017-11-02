Jagdeo asked to nominate Deputy Speaker

PRIME Minister Moses Nagamootoo has invited Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to select a nominee to fill the post of Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly when Parliament resumes.

At the same time, the prime minister noted that if the Opposition declines to provide a nominee from amongst its Members of Parliament, the government may consider taking such steps “as it deems appropriate in the circumstances and in the interest of our country’s democracy”.

In a missive penned to Jagdeo this week, the prime minister noted that since the National Assembly first met after the May 11, 2015 elections, there has been no Deputy Speaker in accordance with Article 56 of the Constitution and the Standing Orders of the National Assembly

He said that the convention has been for the Opposition to nominate the Deputy Speaker.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo noted that the business of the National Assembly could be enhanced with the vacant position being filled.