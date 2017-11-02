GVF to send teams to French Guiana for Tri-Nation U-20 championships

THE Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) has selected a male and female team to represent Guyana this weekend at a Tri-Nation tournament slated for French Guiana from tomorrow.

According to information received, the GVF received an invitation from the French Guiana Volleyball Federation to be a part of the Tri-Nation series which also includes Suriname.

Since receiving the invitation, the GVF’s Selection Committee headed by former national captain and current national coach, Levi Nedd, has put together a squad of male and female players who underwent intensive training in Georgetown and was expected to leave yesterday for French Guiana.

Both the male and females wrapped up their preparation at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.