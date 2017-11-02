Guyana Softball Cup 7 bowls off today – 22 matches billed for today

GUYANA Softball Cup 7 bowls off today with 22 matches at five venues across Georgetown from 09:30hrs in both the Open and Masters Categories.

Matches will be played at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground, Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Police, Malteenoes and GDF grounds.

The second round of 11 matches will start at 13:30hrs at the same venues.

On Saturday, the final set of preliminary games will be played along with the semi- finals.

On the final day, November 5, action will bowl off at 10:00hrs with the female 10/10 final, followed by the final of the Under-13 20/20 hardball competition between Blairmont and GCC at 11:45hrs. The Masters final will start at 15:00hrs and the Open final at 18:00hrs.

The champion team in the Open category will receive $800,000, while winner of the Masters division is assured of $600,000. Player-of-the-Series in both categories will each receive a gold bat pendant, sponsored by Steve’s Jewellery

In 2016, Speedboat XI pulled off a massive upset by dethroning defending champions Regal All-Stars to win the Open segment, while Floodlights XI outplayed Fishermen XI to win the Masters category.