GFA’s/Stag Premier League continues tonight with double-header

FOURTH round action in the Georgetown Football Association’s (GFA)/Stag Premium League commences tonight at the Georgetown Football Club, ground, Bourda with a double-header that will see Black Pearl facing Riddim Squad and Beacons tackling Police.

The feature game from 20:30hrs is expected to be keenly contested as underdogs Beacons will be looking to pull all stops to get past the League’s points leaders, Police, in order to improve their points’ standing.

The Police team has nine points after three consecutive victories and a goal difference of plus nine while Beacons has five points from a win and a draw after three matches. They have a goal difference of plus two.

In their quest for a victory, Beacons will be pinning their hopes on strikers Devon Bowen, who scored a 25th and 45th minutes brace against Black Pearl on the opening day of the tournament, and Quacy McAulay who scored a 32nd and 50th minute double in the same match when Beacons secured a 4-1 victory.

Support for Bowen and McAulay should be forthcoming from Kean Douglas who scored a goal in a 1-1 drawn game against Northern Rangers in a 3rd round fixture.

Police for their part will hope their marksmen continue their fine form in order to maintain their points’ lead.

A lot will depend on Rawle Haynes, Kester Dundas and Shemar Fraser.

To date, Haynes is the tournament’s leading goal scorer with four goals to his name from three matches.

Haynes netted a 80th and 85th minute brace in his team’s 3-0 win against Flamingo in a 2nd round fixture and another double in the 24th and 48th minutes in Police’s 3rd round game against Black Pearl.

Dundas has two goals to his name; one against Riddim Squad and another versus Black Pearl, while Fraser scored one against Riddim Squad and another against Flamingo.

For the opening game tomorrow, Riddim Squad who is 4th in the points table with six points and a minus one goal difference, should get past Black Pearl who has two points and a minus seven-goal difference.