Enmore bowlers defend 103 to win T20 Cricket Festival

A large, colourful and vibrant crowd couldn’t ask for a better Sunday evening last as Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC) produced a clinical bowling effort to stun Strathavon in the final of the club’s anniversary T20 Cricket Festival.

Playing at the Enmore Community Centre ground, ECCCC bowlers stoutly defended a total of 103 made in 17.2 overs, by dismissing Strathavon for a paltry 57 with two overs to spare.

The 46-run victory for ECCCC meant the Bheemraj Ramkelawan-led side had exacted revenge on Strathavon, who won a T20 final between the two sides in 2016 at the Fairfield ground.

The victory was perfect for the occasion, as it was the first time in the club’s history that floodlight hardball cricket was being played at the venue.

Ramkelawan called correctly at the toss and swiftly decided to take first strike, a decision that paid immediate dividends as ECCCC raced to 44 off the first five overs. Openers Ramkelawan (21) and Imran Hassan (14) were particularly severe on anything remotely loose, giving their team a flying start.

However, with both falling in quick succession, the innings went into decline, and had it not been for a quick-fire 22 from Navindra Gobin down the order ECCCC faced the danger of being dismissed for a double-figure total.

Kevin Latiff and Naresh Samaroo bagged 3-17 and 3-19 respectively for Strathavon, whose batsmen were harbouring thoughts of an early night with such a small target to chase.

The difficulty with batting under the light however, didn’t escape Strathavon and their batsmen made a mess of a run-chase that never really got started. Wickets tumbled like rolling pins in the face of some disciplined bowling from the ECCCC bowlers, led by spinner Christopher Surat, who claimed 3-10 off four overs.

Satesh Jainarine kept a stranglehold on proceedings, conceding just six runs from his four overs and also claiming two wickets. For his superb bowling effort, Surat was named Man-of-the-Match.

Strathavon had earlier qualified for the final following a 117-run whipping of Helena Number One and Two in the opening match of the day. Batting first, Strathavon took full advantage of a superb batting wicket and lightning fast outfield to pile up 205-4 from the allotted 20 overs.

The nature of the pitch was demonstrated by the high number of sixes in the innings- 12 in total. Skipper Gobindram Hemraj, the elder brother of Guyana Jaguars batsman Chandrapaul Hemraj, led the way with a classy innings of 61, the left-hander cracking six fours and two sixes.

Sewchand Budhu bludgeoned five maximums in a shot-filled 55, while opener Richard Chatura contributed 34 (3x4s, 2x6s). Ganesh Sugrim (22) and Zaki Salim (18*) did the finishing touches towards the back-end of the innings.

K. Seedyal took 2-31 for Helena Number One and Two, who just couldn’t find momentum in the run-chase, falling for 88 in 19 overs. Mohan Ronald, who was eventually named Man-of-the-Match, was outstanding with the ball, claiming 5-18 from four overs. R. Ramkission made 20 and J. Persaud 19.

In the other game of the day, Lower East Coast outplayed Upper East Coast by 61 runs in a 15-over contest. Man-of-the-Match Ryan Hemraj smashed a belligerent 52 (5x6s, 2x4s) to set up Lower East Coast’s total of 186-6, with Sunil Singh chipping in with 35 (3x4s, 2x6s), J. Wilson (26*) and C. McPherson (22).

Ferron Kadir took 2-17 for Upper East Coast, who finished on 125-3 at the completion of the overs. D. Persaud made 43 (3x4s, 3x6s) and M. Bameswari 32 (4x6s), while S. Budhu had 2-11 off three overs.

Regrettably, the other planned game between Enmore Masters and Everest Masters had to be called off due to unforeseen circumstances. Funds garnered from the event will go towards cricket development at ECCCC and the club’s upcoming trip to Trinidad and Tobago.

The event was sponsored by Rajin Auto Paint, Nexa Autocolor, R.Kissoon Construction Service, Motor Trend Auto Spares and Repairs, Radesh Furniture Est. D&E Tent Rental, Trophy Stall, Cone Island, Banks DIH, SE Auto Sales and Auto Spares, Cricket Zone USA and Young Takers Sound System.