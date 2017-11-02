After seven long years…Prosecutor finally closes case

–in Freddie Kissoon assault-by-faeces matter

THE testimony given by newspaper columnist, Freddie Kissoon during trial against three men accused of throwing faeces on him back in 2010, has been deemed ‘inadmissible’ by attorney Glen Hanoman, who deemed Kissoon “incompetent.”

Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves on Wednesday closed his case into the matter before Principle Magistrate Judy Latchman. The case has been ongoing for more than a year.

Former presidential liaison officer under the previous administration, Kwame McCoy, self-professed death squad member Sean Hinds, and opposition executive, Jason Abdulla are out on $100,000 bail each for allegedly assaulting Kissoon on May 24, 2010 at Georgetown.

Attorney Latchmie Rahamat is representing McCoy; Glen Hanoman is holding for Abdulla, while Hinds is being represented by George Thomas.

After the prosecution closed its case, Attorney Hanoman reminded Magistrate Latchman that she has an outstanding ruling as it relates to earlier in trial when he(Hanoman) made an objection to Kissoon’s testimony in court.

Hanoman had requested that the evidence given by Kissoon be withdrawn, since he has proven on several occasions that his evidence is inconsistent.

The magistrate has adjourned the matter until November 8 when she would make the ruling for the objection raised by the lawyer.

On May 24, 2010 at around 19:00hrs Kissoon had just emerged from Nigel’s Supermarket on Robb Street and already entered his vehicle when a man walked up to him and threw the faeces in his face. Kissoon managed to drive behind the perpetrator, who ran north along Light Street then west into North Road before jumping into a waiting white AT 192 Toyota Carina motorcar and escaped.

A soiled Kissoon tried to intercept the car, but was forced to back off to avoid a collision.

Police sources have since revealed that McCoy had been identified as the alleged mastermind behind the attack on Kissoon, and that Abdulla and Hinds confessed to the crime while in custody.

Hinds had provided security services to a number of PPP personalities, while Abdulla also worked at the then Office of the President and is now a functionary at the PPP’s Freedom Radio, housed at the party’s headquarters on Robb Street, Georgetown.