Truck driver charged, released on bail

A little-over-a-year after Jonnel and Phillip Armstrong were both killed in a fatal accident on the Friendship Public Road on the East Bank of Demerara, a 27-year-old truck driver was Tuesday charged for their death.

Ganshan Ramdass of Tushen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied two charges of causing death by dangerous driving. He was released on $200, 000 bail on each charge and will return to court on November 16..

Particulars of both charges alleged that Ramdass on October 1, 2016 at Friendship Public Road, drove motor lorry GNN 5335 in a dangerous manner which resulted in the death of the siblings, Jonnel and Phillip Armstrong.

Attorney-at-law Paul Fung-a-Fat who represented Ramdas, told the court that his client was placed on $50,000 station bail by the police. And with no objection raised by Police Prosecutor, Arwin Moore, the Chief Magistrate allowed Ramdass his pre-trial liberty.

According to reports, on the day in question, the two brothers and a friend were heading to Linden in a Toyota Rav4 when they collided with a truck that was heading in the opposite direction.

Reports are that the driver, who was one of the brothers and was reportedly speeding at the time, lost control as he was negotiating a turn and ended up in the path of the truck.

The driver of the truck managed to swerve but the Rav4 slammed into the side of the truck. The brothers were pronounced dead at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

Traffic ranks who responded to the scene are of the view that the wet road might have played a part in the accident.

The mother of the dead siblings is the Region 10 Health Officer, Dr. Pansy Armstrong, and reports are that the sons were on their way home to assist her in redecorating.