Security guard granted bail

A 55-year-old security guard was on Tuesday charged for the killing of a Brazilian man named “Neymar.”

Christopher Ambrose of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on October 24, at Seven-Hour Backdam, Dukwarie, Cuyuni River, he unlawfully killed Ramanio Batista, called “Neymar”.

Ambrose was represented by attorney-at-law, Latchmie Rahamat, who told the court that her client was attacked by Batista and he was forced to defend himself.

The Chief Magistrate released Ambrose on $500,000 bail and transferred the matter to the Bartica Magistrate Court’s for November 6. Ambrose was also ordered to report to the Bartica Police Station every Friday.

According to reports, on the day in question, Batista and his wife, a businesswoman of Charlotte Street, Georgetown, had an argument which erupted into a fight during which Ambrose intervened and tried to calm them down. Subsequently the victim picked up a cutlass and attacked the suspect which resulted in Ambrose shooting him to the face.