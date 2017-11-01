PM condemns racist statements

–linked to GECOM appointment

PRIME Minister Moses Nagamootoo said it is unfortunate that the issues of race and age have been included in the public discussion on President David Granger’s appointment of Justice James Patterson as chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). Justice Patterson is 84 years old.

“The issue of race came in and the issue of age which is unfortunate and which is something that is hurting our politics, it is hurting Guyana that we can do this intervention to look at race and age,” Prime Minister Nagamootoo said during a recent televised interview on the National Communications Network (NCN).

Alluding to one of the nominees submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, the prime minister pointed out that Dr James Rose, an Afro-Guyanese, was a People’s Progressive Party (PPP) candidate for the 1992 General Elections.

“James Rose is almost 80 years old, he is an Afro-Guyanese. If President Granger had selected Dr James Rose, the most you would have heard people say is that he is an Afro-Guyanese and he is a person of immense knowledge, immense qualification, immense experience but he is almost 80.”

He said, unfortunately, some have resorted to “gutter politics” now that Justice Patterson has been sworn in as chairman of GECOM.

“When Justice James Patterson was named, appointed and sworn in, immediately you see on Facebook, the gutter propaganda that Indians have now been displaced. Indo-Guyanese have now been given a Diwali present and darkness has stepped in,” the prime minister explained.

The prime minister’s statement came at a time when the African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) and the Indian Action Committee are engaged in a battle of words over the appointment of Justice Patterson.

In a recent statement, ACDA said: “Former President Jagdeo insulted democracy, the spirit of the constitution, the Guyanese nation and the high offices of the presidency, when in his first and only legitimate constitutional list submitted on December 21, 2016, he had the racist political gall and incredible audacity to name Rhyaan Shah, Christopher Ram, Ramesh Dookhoo, Major-General (retired) Norman Mc Lean, Lawrence Lachmansingh and Professor Dr. James Rose.”

According to ACDA, nominees were not fit and proper as mandated by the Constitution of Guyana.

The association stated that Africans in Guyana, the international community and well-intentioned Guyanese need to support the President in his lawful interpretation of the constitution and for his decision to promptly abide by the Rule of Law in Guyana.

“Today, the PSC, GCCI, GMSA, bankers, Indian supremacists, accountants, lawyers and others who have illegitimately benefited under the PPP are showing their true colours as they continue to sabotage our ‘democracy’ with the hope of again plundering Guyana with its new found oil wealth,” ACDA stated.

But not long after that the Indian Action Committee rejected the statements made by ACDA.

“The Indian Action Committee (IAC) rejects any attempt to instigate a racially charged atmosphere regarding the current stalemate over the selection of the chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM),” the committee stated.

The IAC is urging groups and persons to refrain from engaging in race hate and polarising campaigns to support their positions, stating that it will not help the cause of national unity nor allow an environment for meaningful dialogue.

“Our ethnic relations situation is too fragile for any extreme, irresponsible and reckless behaviour and statements. We call on civil society, political leaders, the media and the international community to reject and rebuff any effort at instigation and making inflammatory statements,” the IAC said.

It said it for this reason that it is important that the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) be reactivated.

“We are encouraged by the diplomatic community’s call for dialogue and the urgent resolution of the GECOM chairman disagreement by the Court of Guyana. The IAC urges responsible statements and conduct and absolute respect for the constitution and due process in our land,” the Indian organisation stated.