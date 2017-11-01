Nothing will ever compare to playing for Guyana – Chris Bourne

– Englishman eager to feature again for the Golden Jaguars

“MY commitment to Guyana National team is my first priority. I leave my job, my club and my family to play for Guyana, wherever in the World Guyana play, if selected, I am there for my country,” the words of 32-year-old Chris Bourne who is making known his commitment to the ‘Golden Jaguars’.

Bourne, after playing for Guyana during the country’s historic run in the 2014 World Cup campaign, failed to get a recall to the country’s senior national football team, though his position in the defensive midfield was not properly filled. His last game was against Costa Rica at the Guyana National Stadium where the Golden Jaguars went down 4 – 0.

Five years later, Bourne was recalled by Coach Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover for Guyana’s International Friendly against Martinique at the Mackenzie Sports Club, which ended in a scoreless draw.

“I was not a part of the squad for some time, I was just not selected. In Football these things happen, however frustrating times can be. I respect the decision to not be selected, but when my time comes back around I take it with both hands and I hope I have done that” Bourne told Chronicle Sport in an exclusive Interview yesterday.

“I was a late start in the World of football. I started out as a goal-keeper at the age of 12” Bourne said when asked about his entrance to the game and pointed out that he had signed his first professional contract with League One Club, Southend United.

His father, Gary Bourne, who is Guyanese, was a professional football player at England’s Championship (second tier) Club, Millwall, and according to the young Bourne, his father, now at age 53, still plays the game.

In 2008, Bourne made his International debut, as he stated “I will never forget how my opportunity came up to play for Guyana. It was a very good man called Ivan Persaud; he came to my games and mentioned I could be a good fit to the Golden Jaguars and flew me to play (for) Guyana for my debut to face Cuba.”

He continued “It’s hard to rate something like this because there is nothing to compare it to, nothing will ever compare playing for Guyana; it is up there with anything I could ever dream of. It has added value to my career by teaching me a lot about how I can improve my game, which is priceless.”

Bourne further told Chronicle Sport that, as a player, his biggest achievement was last season, when he became the top club and league goal-scorer, scoring 26 goals in 16 games, “I won player of the season also. For club, I played every minute of every game for Canvey Island FC in winning the Ryman Division 1.”

“For country, for me was scoring the winning and only goal against St Lucia in the Caribbean Cup; also being a part of the squad and making history for Guyana making it to the final stages in the World Cup qualifiers where we faced Mexico, El Salvador and Costa Rica. Amazing to be a part of” Bourne cheerfully stated.

“I would like to commit to sharing my experience with clubs in Guyana to hope I can give something back to the clubs, people and players and hope someone learns something from what I have learned and can then help take the National team to the next level.”

Meanwhile, for Bourne, he now hopes to be in Coach Dover’s travelling party when they make an historic Journey to the Asian continent to face Indonesia on November 25. Guyana will also play Trinidad at home on November 18.