Four-man team for Caribbean cycle road race championships in Barbados

—Selectees pay their own airfare

THE Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has selected a team of cyclists to represent the Golden Arrowhead at the Caribbean Road Racing billed for the Land of the Flying Fish (Barbados), but the selectees have to foot their individual airfares.

According to information received, the team comprises junior cyclists, Curtis Dey, Briton John and Nigel Duguid and juvenile Jonathan Ramsuchit.

GCF president Horrace Burrowes will accompany the team as coach, while Steve Ramsuchit will act as the manager.

Assistant Racing Secretary of the GCF, Joseph Britton, told Chronicle Sport the four cyclists selected were asked by the Federation to secure funding for their airfare to Barbados as the Barbados Cycling Federation will fund their accommodation and meals while on the Island.

All four of the cyclists selected have since been able to secure their airfares and have already purchased their tickets.

The four cyclists will leave Guyana on Friday for Barbados and will go into competition on Saturday.

The juniors will contest a 100 kilometres road race, while Ramsuchit will compete in a 70 kilometres event.

John of Team United is one of Guyana’s leading junior cyclist and only recently returned from Norway where he participated in the Junior World Championships. He is tremendous form at the moment but will need Dey and Dugid’s support if he is to find a place on the podium and judging from both Dey and Dugid’s form at the moment, John can surely do Guyana proud come Saturday.

Ramsuchit for his part, is currently the country’s top juvenile, but contesting a championship of such magnitude with no support can be very testing.