Customer finds dead bug in bread

A GEORGETOWN grandmother was about to prepare sandwiches on Tuesday morning when she stumbled upon a bug in her loaf of bread.

According to the woman, she purchased the loaf of bread at a popular Sheriff Street supermarket on Monday.

She said she woke up on Tuesday morning with the intention of making sandwiches for her grandchildren.

“A sealed bag of bread,” she said, noting that the bug was baked into a slice of the bread. The woman expressed anger at the situation, noting that it disrupted her morning’s plans.

Last week an East Ruimveldt bread vendor was furious after receiving complaints from customers about the bread they had purchased at her shop. She said that the issue was alarming, since more than one customer returned the bread they had purchased earlier as they all had several dead insects inside them. She said she had purchased the bread from a popular bakery in the city.

There have been several instances in which customers discovered insects in various foods after purchase. Members of the public have been calling on the health authorities to inspect the food preparation practices at food outlets in the city.