Corentyne farmer released on bail for causing death

A 67-year-old rice farmer on Tuesday appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Cromwell McDonald of Corentyne, denied that on October 28, at Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove PHH 5516 in in a dangerous manner causing the death of Narine Persaud.

McDonald pleaded not-guilty to the charge while his attorney, Patrice Henry, made an application for reasonable bail for his client.

Police Prosecutor, Arwin Moore, made no objection to bail but citing the defendant’s age requested that his licence be suspended.

Moore told the court, that on the day in question, McDonald was driving along the Grove Public Road when it is alleged that he swerved from another vehicle and collided with Persaud who was standing at the side of the road.

The Chief Magistrates released McDonald on $400,000 bail and adjourned the matter until November 16.