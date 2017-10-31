Police officer found guilty, fined

–for verbally assaulting, threatening to kill subordinate

ASSISTANT Superintendent of Police (ASP), Frank Thompson, who is accused of verbally assaulting Police Constable, LeAndre Gillis, was on Monday found guilty of the offence and fined $15,000, or seven days imprisonment, by Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Thompson was fined for using Gillis with abusive language on February 22 at Broad Street, Georgetown. The trial into the matter commenced in August with the victim taking the witness stand.

Gillis explained that he felt “abused and threatened” when he was verbally assaulted by his superior, when he was led in his evidence in court by Police Prosecutor, Sergeant Bess.

The witness further disclosed that he was threatened by ASP Thompson with an iron bar at the compound of the Brickdam Police Station.

According to reports, on the day in question, Constable Gillis was on patrol duties at Broad Street, Charlestown when he was approached by one Hemchand Budhai, who reported to him that ASP Thompson’s vehicle had crashed into his, which at the time had occupants.

Constable Gillis then accompanied Budhai to the scene of the accident.

The court heard that ASP Thompson, upon seeing Budhai approaching him, started hurling a series of expletives at him, and threatened to kill him and the other occupants in the vehicle.

It was further related that after Constable Gillis cautioned Thompson of the allegation made against him, he then asked the junior rank, “What the (expletive) you gon’ do about it?”

The Police reports stated that when the ASP was being questioned by the junior rank with regard to the accident, the senior rank apparently became abusive toward Budhai and the constable.

And when the ASP was subsequently requested by the junior rank to drive to the nearest police station, he turned to the junior rank, who then found himself at the end of the ASP’s verbal onslaught. “You know me, eh? Find out ‘bout me. If me had it me way, you won’t be a (expletive) recruit… Find out ‘bout me; call ‘A’ Division. I would murder you (expletive) on the ground hey,” he allegedly exclaimed.

In a video of the episode that was circulated on social media, the junior rank was heard pleading with the senior rank to desist from such actions. He, however, continued.

Thompson was also charged with making use of threatening language towards Hemchand Budhai, but that matter was recently dismissed.