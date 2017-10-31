M&CC 2018 budget to reflect community needs

–such as squatting, drainage, street lights

THE Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has said that their 2018 budget will be fashioned against the needs of citizens in various communities. The last community meeting will be held today in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Public Relations Officer, Ms. Debra Lewis told the Guyana Chronicle that based on such consultations, it was found that residents in East Ruimveldt are in need of proper recreational facilities, while those in Festival City are calling for a health centre.

Residents in West Ruimveldt are complaining of the presence of squatters in their community, a situation they say is helping to contribute to the drainage problems that are being experienced there. Because these squatters occupy the dams, Lewis said accumulated water takes a long time to recede. The residents here are also calling for more street lights.

According to Lewis, those who are living in Agricola want more street lights due to the prevalence of heavy criminal activities in the community.

Furthermore, abandoned places at this location also have to be looked at as these make it easier for criminals. Mayor Patricia Chase-Green told the Guyana Chronicle last week that the Council is on track with preparations for its budget. She said departmental heads have started to meet, and are putting together their budget.

Chase-Green said she was hoping that the budget can be completed and presented at the Council’s next statutory meeting.

“The focus is for a modern city; we have to look at our drainage,” she said, adding: “There are too many things happening in and around our city; we are looking at our infrastructure, trying to do so much with so little. But we have a vision, and so we’ll work with that vision.”