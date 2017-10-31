Male sex workers remanded to prison

–on robbery with violence charges

TWO male sex workers were on Monday remanded to prison by City Magistrate, Judy Latchman, for robbery with violence.

Kevin Forester, 21, of East Coast Demerara and Godfrey Cox, 17, of Charlestown, Georgetown, both denied the joint charge.

Particulars of the offence state that the two on October 24 at Croal Street, while being in the company of each other, allegedly robbed Victor Bess of G$84,000 and US$370 under threat of violence.

Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves strongly opposed to the defendants being released on bail, based on the nature and seriousness of the charge.

The prosecutor further pointed out that the defendants are known to the court, and have other charges of a similar nature against them.

As such, the magistrate remanded them to prison until November 20.