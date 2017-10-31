Businessman in $4M land-swindling case to return to court November 22

A 53-year-old Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, businessman who allegedly swindled $4M from another man under the pretext that he was authorised to sell over several acres of riceland located at Leguan, is to return to Court on November 22.

The accused, Mohan Jabadeen, appeared last Wednesday before Magistrate Faboyo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, charged with obtaining money by false pretense and denied the allegation.

According to court facts, Jabadeen on on July 2, 2017 at Herstelling, with intent to defraud, he obtained the sum of $4M from Roopchan Maraj under the pretense that he was authorised to sell 11.5 acres of riceland at Leguan, (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara).

The report further added that Jabadeen sold Maraj the riceland for the sum of $5M, but that the victim handed over $4M to the accused as down payment.

It was, however, later discovered that Jabadeen after selling the land subsequently transferred the title for the grounds to his sister.