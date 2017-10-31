Body of male in Rockstone tragedy found

–organisers send their condolences

THE body of 50-year-old Gavin Moses, who met his demise trying to save his 13-year-old niece, Kineanda Prince, at the Rockstone Fish Festival on Sunday was retrieved on Monday around 14:00 hrs.

According to ‘E’ Division Commander, Fazil Karimbaksh, the body was seen floating in the vicinity of Rock Stone, some one mile from Golden Beach where the incident occurred.

Reports are that Moses and Prince died during a family trip by chartered private boat to the much-talked-about Golden Beach.

The beach is located approximately one mile away from Rockstone, in the Essequibo River.

Word is that Prince, of Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara had gone for a dip in the inviting waters off the beach, when she was observed encountering some difficulties.

Her uncle, on noticing this, dived into the water in an effort to save the teen who was celebrating her 13th birthday that day. Moses was reportedly in a celebratory mood as well, as he, too, had recently celebrated his 50th birthday.

The Rockstone Tourism Association (RTA), which had organised the Festival, has since expressed its sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased.

“The Rockstone Tourism Association expresses its sincerest condolences to the family of Kineanda Prince and Gavin Moses who lost their lives as a result of drowning at this year’s Fish Festival,” the organisation said in a statement on Monday.

Still in a state of shock, the association said in its statement: “Such a tragedy should never be allowed to repeat itself, putting a taint on what has been for 12 years an incident-free event.”

The Rockstone Tourism Association has said that even though “commendable efforts” were made to stress precaution and safety, it will work with the Guyana Tourism Authority and other agencies to ensure that visible demarcation, barriers, signs and efficient training in first response and first aid is done with all staff in preparation for other events.

Recognising the magnitude and the economic significance to the Rockstone Village, the association said it will be engaging stakeholders both locally and internationally as it commences a full review and eventual preparation for Rockstone Fish Festival slated for October 27 and 28, 2018.