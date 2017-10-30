Outing turns deadly

–girl, uncle drown at Rockstone Fish Festival

AN afternoon of laughter and celebration at the Rockstone Fish Festival ended on a tragic note when a teenager and her uncle drowned in the vicinity of Golden Beach, Region 10.

Confirmed dead is 13-year-old Yasha Prince of Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara. Her 50-year-old uncle Gavin Moses has reportedly drowned as well but his body, up to press time, had not been retrieved. Moses lived on the West Coast of Demerara, Region Three

The extended family had journeyed to Rockstone for the 12th Annual Fish Festival – a two-day festival in Region 10 which attracted hundreds of persons from across Guyana. For Prince, it was the celebration of her 13th birthday. Moses was also in celebratory mood, since he too had celebrated his 50th birthday recently.

According to reports reaching the Guyana Chronicle, during the peak of the festival, the extended family chartered a private boat for a trip to the much talked about Golden Beach – located one mile away from the festivity.

It was while swimming that Prince and Moses drowned, creating great panic in the area. Prince’s body was discovered and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Her uncle’s remains are yet to be located.