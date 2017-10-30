CANU arrest broker in cocaine rice shipment to Belgium

Over 67 kilograms of suspected cocaine were uncovered concealed randomly in sealed 45kg bags of rice destined for export to Belgium, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said on Monday.

CANU and CCP (Container Control Program) Operatives collaborated to materialize the seizure.

The broker responsible for the shipment was taken into custody and is assisting in the investigations.

The Drug Enforcement agency said the raid commenced at the John Fernandes Wharf Water Street Georgetown since Friday 27th October 2017 and the finding was uncovered the following day.

The white rice was packaged for SF Trading BV, Nederland by Golden Grains Investments Limited, 111 Barr Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

“The exercise saw the unloading and searching five rice filled twenty foot containers. The containers were scheduled to leave Guyana the evening of the said Friday 27th October, 2017,” CANU stated