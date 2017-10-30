20 per cent locals must be employed

–for contractors to win contracts in Region Five

PERSONS seeking contracts for public works projects in Region Five in 2018 have been advised that at least 20 per cent of their work force must comprise people living within the community in which the project is being executed.

Regional Executive Officer, Ovid Morrison has said that adherence to the minimum 20 per cent of employment of locals in a contractor’s workforce will be a major qualification criteria for those who want to win contracts for public works within the region in 2018.

The Region Five administration held pre-qualification meetings with prospective contractors for 2018 projects late last week.

Morrison said too another major qualification criteria for contracts in the region in 2018 will be the willingness of the prospective contractor to pay the minimum wage for both skilled and unskilled workers on their workforce.

He noted that employment of locals was something that contractors should be following but many of them have ignored this requirement.

“People living on the East Coast of Demerara win contracts for works in West Berbice communities and some of them bring their entire work force from their home community. No employment for the locals in West Berbice where the work is being executed. Well this will stop. If you want to win public works contracts in this region in 2018, the minimum 20 per cent locals on your workforce is something you have to agree to or else forget it,” he lamented.

The Region Five REO said further that the region will insist that this principle is adhered to for contracts awarded not only at the regional level but for those awarded at the national level for public works within the region as well. He added: “This 20 per cent is a minimum.”

In cases where there is a large requirement for unskilled labour on a project, the region may insist on at least 50 per cent of the workforce being locals.

The 20 per cent workforce requirement is now being enshrined by way of a clause in the pre-qualification process for persons who win public works contracts within the region for 2018.

Morrison noted that if locals should refuse the jobs being offered, then he will support the contractors in going ahead without this requirement.

In the meantime, he said, the region has brought forward the pre-qualification process early this year because the administration wants to start its works programme for 2018 as soon as the budget is cleared.

He told prospective contractors: “To speed things up we may even go to the extent of inviting bids and awarding contracts for 2018 in 2017 after budget is cleared, even though we will not be able to enter into any signings until the second of January 2018.”