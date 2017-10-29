Republic Bank launches ‘Youth Link’ for 10th year

REPUBLIC Bank (Guyana) Ltd. on Friday held a ceremony at the Republic Bank Head Office, New Market Street, Georgetown, to welcome the 10th batch of Apprentices to its ‘Youth Link Apprenticeship Programme 2017/2018.”

The batch of 14 young men and women were chosen from schools across the country and will be placed across the bank’s network of branches, where they will experience classroom and on-the-job training for a period of seven months.

Among the distinguished gathering assembled to welcome the new batch into the Republic Bank family were: Managing-Director, Republic Bank Guyana Ltd., Mr. Richard S. Sammy, who delivered the sponsor’s address; Keith Scott, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection with responsibility for Labour; Assistant Chief Education Officer (Primary), Mr. Owen Pollard, who delivered the feature address; Manager, Marketing and Communications, Ms. Michelle Johnson; Assistant Manager, Human Resources, (RBL), Mrs. Joann Williams; Chairperson, Ms. Amanda Edmondson (RBL) Mr. Michael Ram, Manager, Enterprise Risk Management, as well as parents/guardians of the apprentices.

Training will commence on Monday, October 30 at BBL’s Learning and Talent Development Centre.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager, Ms. Johnson, in a press statement said that during the seven-month period, the apprentices will be trained in banking operations and learn and understand the needs of the less fortunate via the “Care-A-Van” aspect of the Apprenticeship Programme.

Upon completion of the programme, Ms. Johnson said, each successful apprentice will receive the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) from the Caribbean Association of National Training Agencies (CANTA) through the Council for Technical & Vocational Training (CTVET). This makes them eligible for jobs within the CARICOM Region.

The Youth Link Apprenticeship Programme was introduced in Guyana in 2008, after being part of the Republic Bank Ltd, Trinidad and Tobago ‘Power to make a Difference’ initiative for over 20 years, the Marketing Manager said. She added that the programme was developed to bridge the gap between the end of the participants’ school life and the start of their careers.

“The programme is geared to guide the apprentices through a process of personal and professional growth and will teach the youths valuable skills for professional and social development, thus making them more marketable in their career pursuits,” Mrs. Johnson assured.

And in her welcome, Ms. Joan Williams, Assistant Manager, Human Resources, noted that not only was it a proud moment for Republic Bank celebrating its 10th intake, but a proud moment for the apprentices as well, adding that they should consider themselves special, having been selected for training in the Apprenticeship Programme.

“We urge you to take full advantage of this opportunity. Build strong working relationships with your work colleagues, and those who will give you guidance on a daily basis. Absorb all the new ideas that will be shared with you, while being receptive and enthusiastic in every task you perform…. Take advantage of this wonderful opportunity. Today, more than ever before, we need competent and effective customers all over Guyana, and our bank has taken on the challenge….” Ms. Williams said.

The areas of training she said, would also include: Customer skills, professionalism, business communication and various aspects of banking operations. They will also be exposed to other important areas such as community care.

Meanwhile, Managing-Director, RBL, Mr. Richard S. Sammy, said it was a distinct pleasure to welcome the 10th batch of Youth Link Apprentices under the Republic Bank Youth Link Apprenticeship Programme for 2017/2018.

Referring to the programme as exceptional, the managing-director said it was born of a desire to create successful societies by “Making a Difference” in the lives of our youth and by bridging the gap between high school and work; by equipping young minds with skills for life and awakening their social consciousness. This, he says, is through exposure to the bank’s social investment activities. Upon graduating, the 2017 cohorts will join a growing body of over 200 successful alumni, Mr. Sammy announced.