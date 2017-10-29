Ravens and Jets to clash in Brushce’s Basketball Classic final

By Joe Chapman

DEFENDING champions Amelia’s Ward Jets and Ravens will contest the final of the 6th Brusche’s Basketball Classic championship after securing impressive wins Friday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court.

Ravens prevailed in an exciting 61-58 victory over Colts, while the Jets upset Victory Valley Royals 72-60 to set up a showdown on Saturday November 4.

After coming from 12 – 15 down in the first period, Ravens rebounded to end the first half leading by three points (33 – 30). However, the balance tilted for the Colts, who were without notable players: Stanton Rose and Shelroy Thomas.

After trailing 49 – 46 heading into the final period, Ravens recovered well and outscored their opponents 15-9 to clinch the 61-58 win.

Travis Burnett was again in good form with 15 points with Jermain Slater getting a good game, netting 14 and their captain, Ryan Stephney adding 13 in the win.

Dave Causway and Shane Webster played well to score 14 points apiece as Dellon Larose finished the night with 12 for the Colts.

Game two was also gripping as the Victory Valley Royals came into this game with the edge, having been unbeaten with wins over Jets in the recent MSC Open tournament. The Royals edged past Jets when the first quarter ended, but when the first half ended the Jets were up by two (32-30).

Sensing that they were in a battle, the Royals could not resist the efforts of their bigger inside opposing players who went to work and nudged ahead to lead when the third quarter ended 51-45.

With the Jets having several options to go with, they would eventually romp home winners 72-60 and will make their defence against Ravens next Saturday.

Nathan Saul had a superb game for the Jets, hitting in 17 game high points as Donnel Benjamin netted 14 and Akeem Kanhai and Adrian Webster each netted 10 points.

In their losing cause, the Royals best scorers were captain Chris Williams and Trevor Profitt each with 13 points, while Harold Adams got 12 and Yannick Tappin seven.