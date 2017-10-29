KGM, Jumbo Jet ink partnerships for International Race of Champions

KGM Security and Jumbo Jet Auto Sales are two more companies that joined the party for next month’s Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s International Race of Champions.

Both companies on Friday handed over sponsorship for the event with both expressing their delight at being involved in the event.

KGM through Andre Peters, the company’s representative stated that, “We are happy to be on-board again with the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club. We think they are doing a good job in promoting motorsport and we had no issue supporting them.”

Jumbo Jet through Irshad Mohamed, echoed the same sentiments but also added that, “We at Jumbo Jet are involved in racing and as such we had no issues about giving sponsorship. We enjoy the sport.”

Meanwhile, a 27-race programme was unveiled last week, which will encompass racing on both Saturday and Sunday, according to the GMR&SC.

The club has confirmed three professional drift cars from Trinidad & Tobago as well as four SR-3 Radicals from Barbados, in addition to the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship competitors that are expected to grace the shores of the “land of many waters”.

Saturday will be treated as just a race day, with adults being charged $1,000 per entry and children over 12 being charged $500.

On Sunday, Adults will be charged $2,000 and children over 12 years, $1,000.

Qualification will also be held on Saturday morning from 10:00hrs with races beginning from 14:00hrs.

Scrutineering will take place on Thursday and Friday and before qualification on Saturday.

The club is currently organising weekend passes for patrons who would be desirous of viewing both days of action, as well as VIP passes