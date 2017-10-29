GFA/Stag Premium Beer League : `Giant killers’ Flamingo Stun Santos, Camptown edge GFC 1-0

`GIANT killers’ Flamingo stunned Santos 1-0, while Camptown kept to their winning ways when action in the Georgetown Football Association (GFA)/Stag Premier League continued on Friday last at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC), ground.

The win for Flamingo is their first from three matches and gave them three points for the win.

On the same day and at the same venue, Camptown continued their winning ways with a 1-0 win against home side, GFC, to advance to the top of the points standing with nine points from three consecutive victories.

Flamingo’s Kelon Jones stunned Santos’ supporters in the 42nd minute after racing away from the backline and lobbing his effort over the head of the advancing goalkeeper into the back of the nets.

In the Camptown versus GFC contest, the latter’s custodian, Sesi Norville executed a poorly-punched clearance inside the penalty box and the ball fell into the path of an unchallenged Ozeal Small who directed a header into an empty goal.

As of Saturday, Camptown leads the points table with nine points and a plus three goal difference,.

Police is second in the standing and was down to face Black Pearl last night in a third round fixture. Santos with six points and a plus four goal difference is third.

Last night also, Beacons who has three points after a 4-1 win against Black Pearl and a 0-1 loss to Riddim Squad, was down to play bottom of the ladder Northern Rangers, while Riddim Squad who, as of Friday, had three points from their 1-0 win against Beacons in a second round, was slated to oppose the pointless Pele in the feature game last night.

To date, after 12 matches of the League, 29 goals have been recorded with Santos’ William Europe leading with three goals to his name.

Beacons’ Deron Bowen and Quacy MCAulay as well as Camptown’s Richie Richards and Oriel Small and Police’s Shemar Fraser and Rawle Haynes all have two goals to their names.