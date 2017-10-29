GDF boxers dominate Lennox Blackmoore Intermediate Championships on night 2

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) boxers on Saturday evening continued their dominance of the Guyana Boxing Association’s (GDF) Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Championships by chalking up six victories from seven bouts at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

The soldiers who has been having a joy ride since the three-night tournament got underway on Friday last when they won four of six fights, returned to the venue on Saturday but had to wait until the second bout before they started their rampage on their opponents..

This was after their bantamweight fighter, Delroy Leacock, lost by a round-one stoppage at the hands of Vergenoegen Boxing Gym’s Kelvin Moore, who caused the referee to stop the contest at two minutes 26 seconds of the round.

In the junior welterweight contest between Kevin McKenzie (GDF) and Omali Adams of Rose Hall Jammers (RHJ), McKenzie pounded Adams almost at will and the referee had no other option but to stop the contest at 50 seconds of the first round.

The soldiers then continued to stamp their authority as Emanuel Sanco registered a unanimous points decision win against his teammate, Mark Blake, in their welterweight contest.

In the middleweight class, Orlando Northon (GDF) pummeled RHJ’s Kevin Sookoo from the start of round one and Sookoo, after two minutes, decided that he had had enough of that and abandoned the contest.

In the same division, Okimey Bakker registered a one minute 28 seconds win against RHJ’s Shawn LeFlur as the referee had cause to step in and stop Bakker’s onslaught.

In the light heavyweight division, Darel McPherson (GDF) caused the referee to stop his contest against James Moore at one minute of the second round and in the same division, Renaldo Niles (GDF) scored a first-round two minutes 52 seconds knock out win against his gym mate, Joel Peters.

The tournament was scheduled to conclude last evening with the finals in all the divisions.