Big cocaine bust at Water Street wharf

ANTI-NARCOTICS agents on Saturday stumbled upon 60 kilos of suspected cocaine which was planted in a shipment of rice destined for Europe.

Reports are that officers attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the Guyana Revenue Authority commenced the operation on Friday afternoon after receiving a tip-off .

The drug was found in parcels among the rice at the John Fernandes Wharf on Water Street and was expected to be shipped to The Netherlands.

The discovery was made around midday on Saturday, a source at the wharf noted.

Investigations are ongoing.