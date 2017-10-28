See gov’t as a friend, not the enemy

–PM urges private sector at opening of ‘Guyanese Flavours Uncapped’

IN response to the many requests and suggestions from the private sector, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has reminded businesspersons that they should see the State as a friend rather than a foe.

Amidst the tantalising smell of barbecued meats based with locally made barbecue sauces and the heady music of Dave Martins, the prime minister urged investors to forge stronger ties between the private sector and the government instead of losing hope.

But whereas losing hope would mean the full potential of the business community would neither be exploited nor realised, the launch of “Guyanese Flavours Uncapped” at the Sophia Exhibition Centre on Friday evening did present a glimmer of hope.

For decades it has been touted that mechanisation and innovation are needed, and this is the first step in highlighting the items, particularly in the agriculture sector, that can be transformed to a value-added good.

In order to make this process consistent, the private and public sectors need to work cohesively to capitalise on niches that are yet to be exploited.

“Guyana’s private sector is one of the largest but the investors need to be bold and bullish in an environment which is looking for investments,” the prime minister said, adding that mechanisation and innovation can make the country better.

A challenge was then issued to the private sector to take advantage of what they have and “run with it.”

Investments are relative to the stability of the currency and the economy, said Prime Minister Nagamootoo, as he pointed out that the government fully supports the private sector.

Investors, however, need to tell the government what they need in order to innovate and expand what they do.

He made reference to an example of such help which was an Action Plan that was submitted by the Private Sector Commission (PSC) subsequent to the Business Summit that was held two weeks ago. According to him, the document was brought before Cabinet and is being discussed.

Every day new markets are opening, and there are Caribbean markets for all types of products that Guyana produces.

Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin also reflected on the growing demand for innovation and mechanisation of the traditional industries, but his main request to the private sector was to do more together in order to exploit Guyana’s trade agreements.

Gaskin pointed out that there are big markets that they need to start examining, especially where agro processing is concerned.

His sentiments were echoed by Chairman of the Private Sector Commission Edward Boyer, who said there is indeed need for public and private sector partnership in order for there to be diversification of the traditional sectors such as agriculture and aquaculture.

Speaking directly about that area was President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Shyam Nokta. He said the exhibition will give investors an opportunity to meet and network with government organisations and other businesses that can make agro processing a possibility.

“Untapped agriculture has been a talk for years, but agro-processors are unable to compete at a domestic and even international level because of many challenges,” Nokta said.

Some of the challenges they face include access to finance; consumer awareness; access to land and technology; affordable electricity; and farm-to-market access roads; and transportation.

The GMSA President highlighted that there is much to be done in order to make agro processing a key driver of growth.

He suggested that arable lands be opened to large-scale agriculture; technology be made available; energy costs be decreased by the advent of green energy such as hydropower and so forth.

A policy on agriculture and agro processing needs to be articulated but in order for this to happen, he encouraged the government to establish a clear policy framework for the development of the sector and its sub-sector.

In the interim, companies such as Sterling Products Limited have taken the mantle to help hinterland businesspeople to market their products. Those and other exhibitions can be seen at the Exhibition centre over the weekend. Gate opens at 15:00hrs, admission $500 for adults and $300 for children.