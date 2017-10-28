Nothing significant about Ram’s resignation — says Harmon

MINISTER of State Joseph Harmon has said that accountant and attorney Christopher Ram needs to do much more if he wants to express any seriousness or follow retired Major-General Joe Singh with a resignation.

In fact, Minister Harmon said that Ram has not resigned from anything, as there was nothing for him to resign from in the first place.

“Mr. Ram was working on a committee that had no pecuniary benefits to the attorney general,” Harmon told reporters on Friday.

He said if Ram really wants to resign from anything, he should in fact consider all the contracts which his company has with any government agency or the government itself and withdraw from them.

“That is when you would know if in fact he is making a very serious decision,” Minister Harmon said.

Ram on Wednesday, said he was acting in support of retired Major-General Joe Singh who on Monday sent a letter to government asking to be relieved of his State functions.

In a statement, he said he has apprised Attorney-General Basil Williams of his decision to withdraw from membership of the planning committee and de facto leader of the Guyana negotiating team for the establishment of the JOF Haynes Law School.

He said his decision to call it a day was not made lightly, but was one that was grounded on principle in support of the “heroic and exemplary” stance taken by Major-General Singh.

Ram had recently condemned President David Granger’s decision to appoint retired High Court Judge Justice James Patterson as chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), on the basis that, among other things, he was in the employ of the government as an adviser to the attorney-general.

Meanwhile, speaking on the resignation of Singh, Minister Harmon said he sees nothing wrong about the former army chief wanting to move on.

“I see no ulterior motive behind it and all I would say is that the letter has been sent to the President for him to consider. It is a one-month notice. Once the President considers the matter and he decides on it, I wish Major-General Singh all the best in his future endeavours.”

He said in spite of Singh’s decision, he continues to hold him in high regard, reminding that they both worked together in the Guyana Defence Force as well as in the Ministry of the Presidency.