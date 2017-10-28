Dangerous pattern beginning to emerge

A CRIMINAL state, in very simple language, is one that is defined by the presence of organised crime of almost every type. That it is cultural, is because its existence is usually facilitated by the executive, from which high citadel it usually commences, spreading its tentacles like a deadly virus deep into the bowels of the State.

That it is pervasive in nature, is because for its daily venalities to thrive, it needs other sectors to legitimise its existence, such as the banking sector, and even the judiciary.

Virtually every sector becomes compromised by this high criminality that undoubtedly distorts the State’s existence, undermining its credibility in the process.

The current investigation into the reported billion-dollar fuel racket at the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), is yet another example of what is undeniably another instance in the infinite list of the kleptocracy that has been established in the over 150 instances of state audits ordered by the coalition government, the A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change(APNU+AFC), since its assumption of office.

What a country! What a rotten state of affairs! And what a filthy cabal that should inform the public as to how deeply entrenched corruption of every form has been in this country.

For those usual voices that will utter the nonsensical cry of witch-hunting, it is a very profound indictment, yet again, of the type of State that they had governed for almost two and one half decades. How can they in all good conscience defend such a deplorable record of wholesale plundering of the state’s resources?

It should be clear to the former executive, that they as a collective stand guilty before the nation; and no amount of dangerous propaganda, such as “bottom house meetings “with its racist content will excuse them and their cronies from the judgment that must surely come.

Is this the example that our younger- tier public servants should have as a guide to being entrusted with the care and management of state assets? As already seen, there are a number of such a category that are being investigated, and some charged. However, there are others who must be shocked by what they would have seen and know, of such plundering.

These betrayers of the public trust — for such is what they are — are convenient squealers about democracy. They must understand, that democracy is very wide in its meaning and understanding of the rights of the citizenry and those entrusted with administration of the State.

Surely, democracy does not entail kleptocratic practices and brazen objections to the right of authorities to investigate and prosecute. And this is regardless of the fact of who these persons are, and their political backers.

But there is a developing pattern that is beginning to emerge – another refusal by a state agency to cooperate with the financial crimes unit – the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU). This clearly shows the high disregard for our laws, as exemplified by the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) in the first instance. No agency– state or private — has the right to advise or compel the State’s investigating arm how to conduct their enquiries. This is bombast and at all times ought to be answered with the firmness that our laws provide. Therefore, it was heartening to observe SOCU’s response, in the same manner that had been applied to Anil Nandlall and friends.

The law must take its course. It must act with the firmness and resolve necessary, for these are not ordinary misdemeanours. These are crimes committed against the State, and people, of Guyana; of the type that has deformed our systems of management, degraded our morality, while besmirching the Public Service’s image. It has allowed, as well, for the enrichment of so many. Why must such persons be allowed to continue to enjoy the benefits of their theft?

The only answer should be the kind of punishment that fits high crimes of state. The latter course must serve as a deterrent to others with dishonest intentions.