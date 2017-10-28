Bogus businessman jailed for fraud

–has three similar matters pending

BOGUS businessman, Clinton Alleyne was on Friday sentenced to 48 months in jail for fraud by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

After the completion of trial, Alleyne, Chairman of Micro-Business Developers and Consultant Incorporated, was found guilty of obtaining the sum of $415,000 from one Kizzie Shepard by falsely pretending that he was in a position to grant her a $3.4M loan.

The incident reportedly took place between November 4, 2016 and December 9, 2016 at Campbellville, Georgetown.

Alleyne was represented by attorney George Thomas, while the matter was prosecuted by Corporal Shawn Gonsalves.

Alleyne currently has three other fraud-related matters totalling some $27.4M before three Magistrates at the Georgetown Magistrates Court.

According to reports, Alleyne’s company would lure persons by duping them into believing that it is a legitimate money-lending institution, and that to be eligible to borrow would require their making a down-payment of a percentage of the money they are desirous of acquiring.

Upon handing over that down-payment, the victims are then issued a receipt, and asked to return later to complete the transaction.

However, upon their return, they are given “bounced” cheques.