Artistes promise an ‘unforgettable’ performance

–as National Park comes alive with ‘Night of Stars’ concert

SOME of Dancehall’s biggest names, the likes of Pamputtae, Gage and Q.Q, are promising an unforgettable evening when they grace the stage at the National Park, for tonight’s GTT ‘Night of Stars’ Concert.

As part of their ‘Pinktober’ Breast Cancer Awareness, the Guyana Telephone and Telephone Company (GTT) has teamed up with New Level Entertainment to make the show a reality.

At GTT’s Camp and Robb Streets dealer store, the artistes created a ‘frenzy’ among fans who were eager to grab a photo opportunity with them while being entertained with some of their latest hits.

The artistes, most of whom are making a return to Guyana, all stated how excited they are for the chance to perform for their Guyanese fans, and promised to pull out all the stops tonight at the National Park.

Eveana Henry, also known as ‘Pamputtae’, with hits like ‘It Good’ on the Trash Out Riddim and ‘Talk Di Tings Dem’ on the Slacker’s Riddim will be one of the night’s main acts. So too is Kareem Dawkins, better known as ‘QQ’.

At the age of 10, ‘QQ’ burst onto the dancehall scene and would later produce hits like ‘Skip to My Lu, ‘One Drop’, ‘Tan Tuddy’, ‘Tip Pon Yuh Toe’ and ‘Ghetto Gal’.

Gage, on the other hand, is the most controversial of the group, after his most famous song, ‘Throat’, received mixed reviews, despite being responsible for his touring the world.

He would later reverse his decision to continue ‘bleaching’, stating that it was initially done as a marketing stunt.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s very own ‘Lil Million’ along with ‘Razor B’ will also be performing. Gates open from 19:00hrs, and admission is $2,000 for regular accommodation and $5,000 VIP.