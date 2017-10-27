Wismar taxi driver walks free

–after magistrate dismisses trafficking case

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Thursday dismissed the case against taxi driver, Glenmore McBean, called “Short Man”, who was charged for ‘ganja’ trafficking.

McBean, 43, of Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden was accused of having in his possession for the purpose of trafficking over 7 kilogrammes of cannabis on July 16, 2017 at the Soesdyke/Junction of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

In her ruling, the chief Magistrate stated that Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford failed to prove her case, since the witnesses were discredited under cross-examination in court.

The magistrate, therefore, upheld the no case submission made by defense attorney, Glen Hanoman.

According to reports, on the day in question, CANU ranks received intelligence about the drugs since the accused was in the Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara area.

This led to a road block being set up at the Soesdyke-Linden Highway to intercept the accused with the narcotics.

It was during a search of his vehicle that McBean allegedly confessed to having a bag of weed in the trunk.