Serial robber remanded to prison

–for Digicel Sheriff Street armed robbery last month

A 33-YEAR-OLD construction worker was on Thursday remanded to prison on two armed robbery charges in relation to the brazen daylight robbery in September at the Digicel Sheriff Street outlet.

Lennox Kurt, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plea to the two indictable charges.

Particulars of the first charge allege that on September 20, at Sheriff Street, Georgetown while being in the company of others and armed with guns, Kurt robbed Diana Andrews of a Samsung 7Edge valued $200,000, along with other items totalling $1.4M, property of Digicel.

It is further alleged that Kurt and his cohorts also robbed Andrews of her Samsung J3 cellphone valued $30,000.

Kurt was not required to plea to the charge since the prosecutor, Inspector Arwin Moore requested that the matter remain indictable.

As the prosecutor explained, there is footage from the store’s CCTV camera which puts the defendant, who was not wearing any mask at the time, at the scene of the crime.

Moore further said that Kurt is wanted by the police in ‘A’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ Divisions for similar crimes.

Not waiting to hear more, the Chief Magistrate remanded Kurt to prison until November 17, on the grounds of public safety.