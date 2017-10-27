Pensioner killed in Zeeburg accident

A 65-YEAR-OLD cyclist is dead and a motorcar driver in police custody following an accident at Zeeburg Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) Thursday night.

Dead is Latchman Khemraj, a watchman of Zeeburg North, WCD.

Reports indicate that the driver of motorcar PVV 6310 was heading eastward along the northern side of the road when he collided with the pensioner.

Khemraj was pronounced dead at the Lenora Cottage Hospital. The driver of the motorcar was identified as Davendra Gendalall. Results of a breathalyser test conducted on him found that his was above the legal limit.

Gendalall reportedly told relatives he only had four beers and while driving the cyclist rode in front of the vehicle resulting in the fatal accident.