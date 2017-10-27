Man gets life imprisonment for raping boy

MARK Campbell has been sentenced to life imprisonment for two counts of sexual activity with a child under 12 years old after a 12-member jury found him guilty of the offence on Thursday.

After a few hours of deliberation, the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict after which Simone Morris-Ramlall handed down the sentence.

In the closed door trial, the child testified and the State said that on the first count during 2011, the incident took place and on the second count, it happened in 2012 in the County of Demerara.

No witness was called for the defence and he Campbell represented himself during the trial in which the victim said he was seven years old on the first count and was eight on the second count.

Justice Morris-Ramlall told the court that the accused will have to serve 30 years in jail before he is eligible for parole after giving him the life sentence.

In response the accused said he did not get a fair trial and saw what played out from the start and do not know how the jury found him guilty.

Justice Morris-Ramlall told Campbell that the jury has “found you guilty.”

Campbell was reportedly asked by the mother of the child to take care of the child because she worked nights and he violated him in the worse possible way.

Justice Morris-Ramlall said the accused did not bestow love on the child and therefore he should not ask the court for mercy.

The belligerent accused was led away to jail in a rather sour mood.