Guyana Energy Agency under investigation

RANKS of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on Thursday visited the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) and departed with several boxes of files and records around 10:20 hours following a search there.

The visit was made in connection with a forensic audit on the agency’s operation by the Ministry of the Presidency, which allegedly pointed to instances of malpractices and mismanagement regarding the purchase of fuel.

Head of SOCU Sydney James said a warrant for the search was obtained from a City magistrate on Thursday and GEA head Dr Mahender Sharma and other staff were cooperating with investigators.